Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with substitute Leandro Trossard netting the late equaliser.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot on 15 minutes after William Saliba handled a goal-bound Mykhailo Mudryk header.

Mudryk doubled the lead within three minutes of the restart when his cross flew in past an out-of-position David Raya and Chelsea looked set to record the best result of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure as manager.

But a howler from their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez allowed Declan Rice to pull a goal back, before Trossard ghosted in at the back post to equalise on the volley and ensure the Gunners stay unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal end the day second in the table, having fallen behind Manchester City on goal difference. Chelsea are up to ninth