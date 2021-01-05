Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 January 5, 2021 8:40 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Preparing for New Parliament - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Challenge over Hohoe Constituency Election - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Minority speaks on Police invitation - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Gov't announces disinfection of all schools ahead of reopening - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Private School headmaster: Resumption of school is a blessing to us - Adom TV News (4-1-21) New Academic Calendar - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Central Regional Minister cautions student against vandalism - Adom TV News (4-1-21) Low turn-on first working day - Adom TV News (4-1-21)