President Akufo-Addo is set to deliver his last State of the Nation address for his first term in office.

The presentation is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.

The event is expected to come off at 10:00am later today.

A statement from Public Affairs Directorate in Parliament said attendance is strictly by invitation due to Covid-19.

However, the Parliamentary Service outlined programmes to usher in the 8th house to facilitate the swearing-in of the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

This is also in fulfilment of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 842) of the 1992 constitution.

Meanwhile, the current Parliament is set to be dissolved come January 6, 2021 for the 8th Parliament to be inaugurated on January 7.