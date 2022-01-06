Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, January 6, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, January 6, 2022 January 6, 2022 7:24 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV News (5-1-22) Certified Registered Anesthetists Strike - Adom TV News (5-1-22) Elvis Kwashie’s family announces February 18-20 final rites - Adom TV News (5-1-22) Bawku Violence; Youth worry over alleged detention of Mamprugu kinsmen without charges (5-1-22) Mandatory Wearing of Nose Masks - Adom TV News (5-1-22) Gomoa Fetteh Assassination Case - Adom TV News (5-1-22)