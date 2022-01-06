President Akufo-Addo has expressed pride in the citizenry as the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Ghana the most peaceful country in the 2021 Global Peace Index report.

Ghana, in the snapshot of the global report, ranked second in Africa, only coming after Mauritius and 38th in the world.

The country scored 1.715 which represents a two-point move upwards from the previous Global Peace Index report.

Akufo-Addo, who is much satisfied that the country attained the position under his governance, urged for peace to be maintained to ensure Ghana stays at the top of the list.

Let’s continue to maintain the peace we have in Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/YF8ragPRU8 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 5, 2022

Other African rankings

Mauritius, the only African country ahead of Ghana in the Peace index on the first position in Africa ranked 28th in the global space. Botswana took third place in Africa and was ranked 41st on the global peace index.

Iceland is ranked number one as the most peaceful country in the world with a score of 1.1. New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia are ranked second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Least peaceful countries

The five least peaceful countries in the world, according to the 2021 global peace index are Iraq (ranked 159th), South Sudan (ranked 160th), Syria (ranked 161st) Yemen (ranked 162nd), and Afghanistan (at the bottom ranking 163rd).