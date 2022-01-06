The Member of Parliament for the Kpandai constituency, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, has donated an amount of GHS 46,800 to support 112 tertiary students including one medical student in the district of his constituency.

Each beneficiary made up of level 300 and 400 students, received GHS 400 each with the exception of the medical student who was aided with GHS 2000.

The MP, in an interview with Adom News’ Odehyba Owusu Job, disclosed that the support is funded by his first share of the Common Fund.

According to him, the decision to use the great chunk of his MP’s Common Fund to support needy-but-brilliant students was born out of his belief in John Dewey’s quote “Education should be a right but not a privilege for the limited few”.

Mr Wakpai also said his office received thousands of applications which was shortlisted to 112 students through rigorous scrutiny.

It’s based on this a total amount of GHS 46,800.00 was disbursed to 112 tertiary students to cater for their admission and other related expenses.

He congratulated all the beneficiaries and encouraged them to take their studies very seriously as it has the capacity to make them great professionals who will in the long run lift the image of Kpandai as well as reduce the poverty and illiteracy rate.

Speaking after receiving the funds, some beneficiary students also thank the MP and pledged to use the monies for the intended purpose.