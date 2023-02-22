A political analyst, Yaw Asani Tano, has said that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) directive to MPs on new ministerial appointment has come at an “unfortunate” time.

According to him, the letter is a big test case for not only the Minority but the Majority as well.

He stated that though a reduction in the size of government is needed at this time, some of the appointees are competent.

“The letter has come at an unfortunate period where I see some of the people who are being vetted as competent enough to turn things around,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

Rating the performance of the nominee, Mr Tano indicated that minister-designate for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong’s response in the vetting is proof that he can improve Ghana’s agricultural sector.

He added that the trade and industry ministry does not need “jokers”.

NDC members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee have been urged to recuse themselves.

This follows the party’s directives to MPs to reject the new ministerial nominees by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a press release signed by General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the NDC explained that this is to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.