The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has denied claims that they have been busing prospective registrants to the limited voter registration centres.

He alleged that, it is rather ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaged in such acts, but turned around to accuse them wrongly.

“We have seen videos of NPP going around communities dishing out money to people who have now turned 18 years to register. Have you seen any video of anybody from NDC bussing people?” he asked.

But Mr. Opare Addo said there is nothing wrong if NDC decides to help prospective voters who are financially constraint with transportation to registration centers.

“When you are leaders of a community and your members ask for transportation to enable them go to the centers to register, I don’t think there is anything wrong with it,” he said.

Mr. Opare Addo also insisted that, the NDC will not waste its time attending the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings, where their opinions will not be accepted.

He cited the conduct of the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa which forced them to opt out of IPAC.

“We have been told by Jean Mensa that IPAC cannot advise her on things we have to do. On many occasions, we have gone to PAC meetings and made some suggestions and Jean Mensa have been bold enough to tell us that she doesn’t need our suggestions. We don’t see the need to attend IPAC,” he said.

Opare Addo’s comments come amid allegations that both the NDC and the NPP are engaging in voter mobilization tactics, including bussing people to registration centres and offering financial incentives to prospective registrants.

