The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is on a three-day official visit to Scotland.

As part of his visit, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is a golfer, toured the World Golf Museum in St Andrews, Scotland, on Friday.

The museum is owned by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St Andrews, which is regarded globally as the Home of Golf.

