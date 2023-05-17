Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has commended national party executives, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service for ensuring a free and fair election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Show, he indicated that the party’s successful and violence-free primaries were as a result of good leadership at the national level.

He urged regional and constituency party executives to emulate the leadership style of the national executives.

“I commend the national executives, the Electoral Commission and Ghana Police Service for overseeing the elections.

“Party executives at the national level put measures in place. One thing that the national executives together with NEC did that contributed to the high success rate of the election was the fact that they were very open, transparent, and allowed everyone to contest.

“Chairman General and Fiifi Kwetey must be commended because it takes leadership to bring change. Looking at what is happening at the national level, it’s a good sign for us that we have leadership who put the party first and we at the regional and constituency level must emulate.”

He added that “people are pleased with the MPs we retained and we’ve gotten very experienced competent parliamentary candidates.”

He disclosed that Greater Accra Regional executives will hold a meeting with all aspirants and candidates of the party to resolve all issues.

According to him, regional executives will meet parliamentary aspirants and candidates on Thursday, May 18, 2023 “to start the healing process’. Then we go to the constituency and branch levels. Before the year ends, NDC will be far ahead,” he noted.

Mr Tetteh Chaie was hopeful that the parliamentary elections at Odododioodoo and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies will also be peaceful.

