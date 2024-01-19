The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed indefinitely the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodio constituency.

This follows a court injunction secured by a disqualified candidate, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.

In a statement released on January 17, 2024, the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, declared a temporary suspension of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.

The disqualified candidate contested the decision preventing his participation in the primary, leading to the court granting an interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the issue is resolved.

The NDC clarified that, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) made the decision to postpone the election during a meeting on January 16, 2024.

The party has appealed to branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony during this period of postponement.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the NDC has assured its members that a new date for the primaries will be communicated once it is determined.

Background

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in November 2023 disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in the parliamentary election in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The NDC, in a report issued last year, explained that findings made by the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee of the party justified the disqualification of Mr. Annan from contesting the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo Constituency.

According to the party, considering the evidence presented, the special committee was unable to endorse Mr. Annan’s qualification to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo constituency based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

