Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members in Sehwi Boako, in the Sehwi Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region, have allegedly been attacked by New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs.

According to Adom News report, some of the victims were attacked on the principal street of Boako, while others were attacked in their homes.

Some of the victims, speaking to Adom News, said the thugs were led by a known NPP member in the community who took the thugs to various locations to carry out the attacks.

They claimed the thugs vandalized items in their rooms, including their TV sets and other belongings.

Also, they claimed some of the victims were attacked with cutlasses and pump-action guns.

Meanwhile, sources claim that one of the NDC members had spoken against the President of the Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyire Kwasi Bumagamah, who is the father of the NPP parliamentary candidate for Sehwi Wiawso.

The issue has been reported to the police for further investigation and the possible apprehension of the suspects.

