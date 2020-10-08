Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has lauded Thomas Partey following his Arsenal move.

Partey, 27, joined the Premier League side on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid after his 45 million pounds release clause was triggered.

And according to Mr Anyidoho, who is now Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, he is expected to take the Premier League by storm just like how Michael Essien impressed at Chelsea.

Just as Essien's move to Chelsea led to the Chelsea revolution in Ghana; Partey's move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal should add greater numbers to the already overwhelming Gunners support base in Ghana🇧🇴🇧🇴🇧🇴. I wish Partey a blessed stay @ the Emirates 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) October 6, 2020

Partey has become Ghana’s most expensive player in history following his move to the Premier League.

The midfielder has been handed #18 jersey at Arsenal.

Partey is currently in Turkey preparing for Black Stars upcoming friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Antalya.

He will team up with his Arsenal teammates after the international break.