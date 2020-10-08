Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed over an infrastructural debate in the area.

This was during the Tema East constituency’s edition of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem‘s Big Debate on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The debate, which saw in attendance incumbent Member Parliament, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who is also the NPP parliamentary candidate for Tema East and former Mayor of Tema, Ashai Odamtten, started in a calm atmosphere but later turned wild.

The supporters went haywire as the duo laid claims of having a better track record than the other.

Mr Odamte, who was the first to speak, listed markets, classrooms blocks and other projects which he said put the NDC ahead of the NPP in the constituency.

Mr Titus-Glover also listed the construction of a stadium, dormitories, school buildings, asphalt overlays among others as projects which constituents have benefitted from.

Just when he was giving instances of funding constituent’s education with his personal monies, one of the beneficiaries, who is now in the university and other supporters, jumped to the podium.

Though it was not clear what triggered their trooping onto the podium, the agitated supporters were seen pushing each other but for the heavy security presence, things could have gone out of hands.

Watch the video attached above: