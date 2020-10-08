Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, was welcomed by some fans after he filed his nomination at the district Electoral Commission (EC) office at East Legon in Accra.

According to Mr Dumelo, he believes this step would forever change the standard of living of the constituents.

He wrote:

I successfully filed my nomination to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat yesterday at the District EC office in East legon. This marks the beginning of change the men and women of AWW seek. God is with us. #idey4u#wemove#timenodey [SIC].

MORE:

Check out some of the photos he shared below: