A former Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) of Bolgatanga in the Upper East under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration, Epsona Harry Ayamga, has passed on.

He died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after a short illness, MyNewsGh reported.

Mr Ayamga was a health professional who owned the Asangune Memorial Hospital in Bolgatanga.

He was MCE from 2009 to 2011 and was replaced by Edward Ayagle.

The deceased had been a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East region and had been instrumental in cementing the dominance of the party in the region.

The family of the late appointee said funeral arrangements would be announced later.