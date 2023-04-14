The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration’s Law Faculty is collaborating with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA to improve the quality of legal accountancy and finance in the country.

The collaboration aims at improving the understanding of the legal framework of finance and business in the country among members of the ACCA and also building the capacity of lawyers and legal academics on accounting and finance.

At workshop in Accra, Dean of the GIMPA Law Faculty Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Budu reiterated the need to improve the relationship between legal practitioners and the business community.

Dr. Agyemang-Budu indicated that, the intersection of law and finance is a critical aspect of any thriving economy, and it is essential to ensure that businesses and governments work together to promote sustainable development.

He said businesses and governments are inextricably linked, and the success of one depends on the other.

According to him, for businesses to flourish, they require a stable and conducive legal environment that promotes innovation, protects intellectual property rights, and fosters fair competition.

‘Conversely, governments depend on businesses to generate revenue, create jobs, and spur economic growth. In this regard, linking law and finance is crucial in promoting sustainable development’ Dr. Agyemang-Budu

He said the event is on the back of a key proposition to link two professions; law and finance to support the sustainable development of the country.

He said the forum is to develop human capital through policy and other relevant areas of interest of these professions, especially where both converge.

Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Budu mentioned that the platform will allow stakeholders in academia, policy, industry, and practice to forge the required synergies, which amplify a collective capacity to contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

‘On the part of the GIMPA Faculty of Law, I assure you that our faculty members, students, and the entire community, in furtherance of this partnership, will provide expert and technical inputs in the relevant subject and action areas, whilst we engage ACCA members to partake as experts in other areas of relevance to the legal profession’ Dr. Agyemang-Budu assured

He said, in addition to the valuable knowledge and insights that will be shared the platform will allow ACCA members who want to become lawyers to apply to the GIMPA Law Faculty.

‘As the Dean of the GIMPA Law Faculty, I assure you that there will be further engagements and action on relevant areas of mutual interest between the ACCA and the faculty’ Agyemang-Budu assured.