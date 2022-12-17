The congress planning committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced that the party has been able to raise GH₵1,083,000 through its fundraising appeal to finance the 10th national congress scheduled for December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a statement, the party expressed gratitude to former President John Mahama and all Ghanaians who contributed towards the course.

“MoMo donations and deposits into the congress account and other alternate channels of donation amounted to GHS1,083,000.

“The party wishes to thank all Ghanaians who contributed their widow’s mite to what is expected to be a monumental Congress,” National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi noted.

The Committee further thanked Mr Mahama for sponsoring the entire budget of the youth and women congresses and also for topping up to make up the shortfall in the budget.

“The party remains eternally grateful to Ghanaians, the former president and his generous benefactors for their continued support,” Mr Gyamfi lauded.