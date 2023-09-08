The immediate past Upper East Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Williams Akanyele, has been reported dead.

Mr Akanyele was gunned down in his bedroom on Tuesday, September 6, by unknown assailants.

The incident reportedly occurred at his family house at Nabango, in the Chiana-Paga constituency.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, broke the news on Twitter as he mourned Mr Akanyele.

Describing the incident as shocking, he called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Below is his tweet:

Shocking. UE regional secretariat of NDC announced with sorrow that our immediate past regional Vice Chairmen, Mr. Williams Akanyele, was shot dead yesterday, 6/9/2023, in his bedroom, family house, in Nabango-Chiana/Paga constituency. The criminals must be found and punished. pic.twitter.com/5ZAdiLUpNc — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 7, 2023

