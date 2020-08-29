A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has revealed bigwigs in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) troop to his office on daily basis.

Their mission, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko explained, is for his law firm, African Legal and Associates to help them get their radio licenses back to enable them operate.

He revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday while discussing the closure of radio stations including Accra-based Radio Gold and Radio XYZ.

The NCA in 2019 shut down 57 out of the 144 Frequency Modulation stations that were cited for various infractions in an audit exercise per the decisions of the Electronic Communication Tribunal.

Radio Gold, in particular, was closed for allegedly operating without a valid authorisation. The management has been asked to reapply for the frequency.

This has been described by many as an attack on media freedom and stifling opposition voices. Based on this backdrop, many renowned journalists, including the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, are begging for clemency.

But Mr Otchere-Darko believes the closure of Radio Gold has not affected the operation of the NDC.

“The NDC, arguably, has many voices than any other political party in this country so it can never be true that opposition voices are being stifled,” he said.

Instead of crying wolf, he wants management of the radio station to emulate the example of many of the NDC big men who are begging him to help them get back their licenses.

“Some of their big men have come to my firm to help get their licenses back,” he revealed.