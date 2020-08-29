Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has cleared the air on a report from the Attorney General (AG) which suggested that the Agyapa deal is not in Ghana’s interest.

The Government of Ghana, through the Minerals Income Investment Fund, set up Agyapa Royalties Limited to receive money Ghana is supposed to earn from gold royalties.

In exchange, the company will be raising between $500 million and $750 million for the Government on the Ghana and London Stock exchanges to invest in developmental projects.

But the AG, in a document dated July 22, 2020, argued the benefits Ghana is expected to derive from the agreement are limited, given the strict obligations and sanctions attached to the deal.

Clarifying the issue, Mr Otchere-Darko, while speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Friday, said there is no cause for alarm as the document was concerns the office raised earlier but were addressed.

“The AG’s letter vindicates government and it means we are not sleeping on the job because those were their comments about the agreement at the initial stages but answers have already been provided,” he said.

He stressed the job of the AG’s office is to protect the country’s interest and that was exactly what it has done.