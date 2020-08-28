Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has taken a swipe at flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

The former President courted controversy when he recently called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to debate him on infrastructure.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, however, said it is not interested.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, thinks it is belittling and below standards for the President to debate Mr Mahama and rather asked him to give such offers to other presidential candidates like Akua Donkor.

Adding his voice to this debate in a subtle way, renowned journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr. described the call as ‘Patapaa’ insisting that it is a wrong move to use ‘takashie’ means to call for a debate in the public space.

Mr Baako, who was contributing on Peace FM, said “the surest way to kill the prospects of a serious presidential debate is for one of the contenders to go out there and issue a ‘takashi’ or ‘patapaa’ call for a debate in the public space at mini rallies, social media. It’s the surest way to kill the prospects of any meaningful, serious presidential debate. You don’t go out there in the public space, at mini rallies, on social media and issue challenges; takashi, patapaa type of challenges to your opponents to come for a debate; you have killed that whole prospects.

Listen to audio below: