Controversial actress and comedian, Rosemond Brown, widely known as Akuapem Poloo, has expressed fears in her latest post.

Akuapem Poloo, who is known for her slander but curvaceous stature, believes she might have added on weight.

According to her, the weight gain has become evident on her face as she has began to develop big cheeks.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a photo in which she held onto her cheeks.

She captioned it: “Eeei I’m putting on weight; I swear look at my face.”

Fans have confirmed her fears with their comments some of which called her ‘oboshie’.

Others, who wanted to subdue her fears, said she still looks beautiful.