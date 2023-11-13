Tyrese Maxey sent a get well message to Philadelphia 76ers team-mate Kelly Oubre Jr after scoring a career-high 50 points in a 137-126 win at the Indiana Pacers.

Oubre Jr suffered a fractured rib when he was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home on Saturday.

Maxey also registered seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks at the Wells Fargo Center.

“This had nothing to do with me – this is all Kelly Oubre,” said Maxey.

“We’re praying for him. I just met him but I love him. I hope he gets well soon.”

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and made 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who extended their winning run to eight games.

A police report on the incident involving 27-year-old Oubre Jr, who is in his first season with Philadelphia, said a vehicle travelling “at a high rate of speed” struck him in the chest with the driver’s side mirror.

“It’s a pretty traumatic incident, but he is home and resting fairly comfortably. He’s doing OK,” said 77ers head coach Nick Nurse before the Pacers game.

“We’re going to have about a week go by before we re-evaluate where he’s at.”

Nikola Jokic posted his fourth triple-double of the season but could not prevent the Denver Nuggets losing 107-104 at the Houston Rockets.

Although Jokic registered 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists, the Nuggets claimed their sixth consecutive win.