Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 19 to Thursday 25 May 2023.

DStv and GOtv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

The focus this week falls on the Conference finals, as the Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Games 2, 3 and 4 in the West on the mornings of Friday 19, 21 and 23 May (02:30 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in their Conference semifinal series, while the Lakers ended the reign of the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, with a 4-2 win in their series.

The Lakers started the season with a 2-10 record in their first 12 games, but a mid-season roster overhaul has sparked a brilliant run: “I felt like if we ever had an opportunity to upgrade our roster and put some more balance around myself and [Anthony Davis], I felt like we could make a run,” said LeBron James.

“I just wanted to come in and make some plays and be efficient and defend at a high level and help [Davis] rebound. Help our team make winning plays. And I was able to make a few of them.”

Over in the East, the Miami Heat (fresh from defeating the New York Knicks 4-2) will face off against the Boston Celtics who claimed an epic 4-3 series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, which wrapped up on Sunday night. Their Game 2 and 3 clashes are set for the mornings of Saturday 20 and Monday 22 May respectively (02:30 LIVE on ESPN 2).

“We’re one step closer to our goal,” said Heat star Jimmy Butler. “We already knew what we were capable of from the jump, I’m talking about the beginning of the season. We got eight more to get. I always say we’re always going to be in this thing together. So proud of all of my guys for playing as hard as we did today and like I said, we got eight more.”

Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.

NBA Regular Season broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 19 May

02:30: Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers, Game 2 – LIVE on ESPN 2

Saturday 20 May

02:30: Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 2 – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 21 May

02:30: Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers, Game 3 – LIVE on ESPN 2

Monday 22 May

02:30: Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 2 – LIVE on ESPN 2

Tuesday 23 May

02:30: Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers, Game 4 – LIVE on ESPN 2