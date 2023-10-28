Luka Doncic scored 49 points to help the Dallas Mavericks to a 125-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Slovenian hit four straight three-point shots in the final quarter while Kyrie Irving scored 17 in his first game against the Nets since being traded from Brooklyn in February.

Victor Wembanyama secured his first NBA win as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 126-122 in overtime.

The 19-year-old rookie, who is 7ft 4in, scored 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Regarded as one of the game’s biggest prospects, Wembanyama was the NBA’s top draft pick this year.

The Rockets led by seven points after three quarters, but the French teenager levelled the score at 111 with 20 seconds of regular time remaining then added crucial baskets in overtime.

Elsewhere on Friday, Steph Curry’s game-high 41 points inspired the Golden State Warriors to a 122-114 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Fellow guard De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points for the Kings in their first home game since losing 120-100 to the Warriors in Game 7 of their first-round play-off series last season.

Nikola Jokic led NBA champions the Denver Nuggets to a 108-104 win on the road over the Memphis Grizzlies, contributing 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Julius Randle came close to a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the New York Knicks held off the Atlanta Hawks to win 126-120.

Meanwhile, all five of the Boston Celtics’ starters scored at least 17 points as they beat Miami Heat in a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

The Chicago Bulls edged the Toronto Raptors 104-103 in overtime, with Alex Caruso bucketing a three-pointer with two seconds remaining.

Donovan Mitchell’s game-high 43 points was not enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won 108-105.

Detroit Pistons claimed their first victory under new coach Monty Williams as they triumphed 111-99 against hosts the Charlotte Hornets.

German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and 17 points respectively to help Orlando Magic to a 102-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz won 120-118 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Jordan Clarkson in the final 30 seconds.