Luka Doncic recorded a first-half triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 147-97 victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Slovenian finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 29 points for Dallas.

It is the second time in three games that Doncic has reached 40 points and his fourth time overall this season.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 50 points as the Philadelphia 76ers claimed a narrow win over the Washington Wizards.

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) had missed the Sixers’ past two games with illness but hit two free throws and a 15-foot jump shot in the final 50 seconds to secure a 131-126 victory.

Stephen Curry helped the Golden State Warriors rally to a 110-106 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry scored 31 points, finishing with a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining.

Despite making his ninth triple-double of the season, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was on the losing side as the Los Angeles Clippers inflicted a 111-102 defeat on the Denver Nuggets.

The Chicago Bulls claimed their third straight win as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-100, while the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak at home to nine games with a 110-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges scored with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a 114-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed a 121-11 victory over the Orlando Magic despite Paolo Banchero’s career-high 42-point performance.

Desmond Bane also recorded a career-high score of 49 points as the Memphis Grizzlies won 116-102 to hand the Detroit Pistons an 18th consecutive loss.

The San Antonio Spurs’ losing run continued with a 102-94 defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Miami Heat won on the road as they defeated the Toronto Raptors112-103.