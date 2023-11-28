LeBron James set the record for most minutes played in the NBA on the same night he suffered the heaviest defeat of his career.

James, 38, scored 18 points in the LA Lakers’ 138-94 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s league record of 66,297 minutes during the first quarter of the game.

James also surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points in February to become the division’s leading scorer.

Joel Embiid recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Philadelphia’s 44-point win, their fourth victory in their last six games.

Anthony Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won four from their last five.

The margin of victory surpasses the 42 points that separated Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in 2019, which was previously the heaviest defeat of James’ 21-year NBA career.