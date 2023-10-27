LeBron James and Anthony Davis rallied the Los Angeles Lakers for a 100-95 comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers, playing in their home opener on Thursday, entered the fourth quarter with a 12-point deficit.

Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as James added 21 points – 10 of which came in the final quarter.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points for the Suns, who failed to score during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter as the Lakers took the lead.

In Thursday’s other game, the Philadelphia 76ers fell to a 118-117 defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks as both teams started their season.

Philadelphia were without 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden, who ESPN reports is facing scrutiny by the NBA concerning a possible violation of the league’s player participation policy – a new rule that means teams are able to rest only one star player per game.

The policy defines a star player as anybody picked in an All-NBA Team or NBA All-Star team in the previous three seasons.

The Bucks collected 39 of their points thanks to new guard Damian Lillard, who was making his Milwaukee debut after ending an 11-year spell with the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter.