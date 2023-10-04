The National House of Chiefs has conveyed its condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor over the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Stephen Owusu, also offered prayers for Mr Kufuor and his entire family during these difficult times.

The House of Chiefs eulogised the former First Lady for what they described as her tireless advocacy for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“On behalf of members of the National House of Chiefs, I wish to express my deepest condolences on the demise of Mrs. Theresa Aba Kufuor, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana whose tireless advocate was the well-being of Ghanaians.

At this difficult time, our prayer is that God will grant the former President His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor (WIDOWER) and the entire family peace and strength that come from God, our creator,” the statement commiserated.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

She was 87.

Scores of Ghanaians have since visited their Peduase residence to mourn with the bereaved family, and also paid glowing tributes in honour of Mrs Kufuor.

ALSO READ: