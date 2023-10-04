The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra region has expressed optimism about winning five additional = parliamentary seats from the fourteen orphan constituencies in the region, in addition to the twenty seats it currently holds.

This initiative, dubbed “Agenda Win Twenty-Five Seats,” is being spearheaded by Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

In an interview with Citi News, Nii Ashie Moore stated that, the party has devised strategies to achieve this goal and anticipates that by 2024, these five additional seats will be under NDC control.

He encouraged party members in the region to support the agenda of winning five more seats and to work diligently towards this goal.

“Out of the 14, I can confidently state that we are securing five, and we are not just taking them. I can assure you. Based on our strategies, I won’t disclose the specific constituencies, but under my leadership as Regional chairman, we have launched an ‘Agenda 25 Seats’ initiative, and it will be realized,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional NDC also supported the PC’s Vanguard Foundation, comprised of current and former parliamentary candidates, with funds to conduct campaigns in the orphan constituencies.

Cleland Nii Ayaa Ayison, a former parliamentary candidate for the Weija Gbawe constituency, expressed the group’s determination to work towards achieving victory.

“We are looking forward to going out there, raising more funds, and possibly coming back and then supporting massively for the 2024 election year. So are we going to be on the grounds working with every constituency. Starting next month, we will be doing door-to-door, lorry stations to lorry stations and shops to shops. Whatever we can do to win power for the NDC, that is what we are going to do,” he said.

