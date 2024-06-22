Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed profound gratitude to His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyehene, for his guidance and fatherly love.

He shared photos of his visit to the Okyehene, highlighting their special relationship and the significant influence the monarch has had on his life and career.

“Last night, I called on the Okyehene, His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin. A father figure and a man I have immense admiration and respect for, our relationship and bond of affection go way back.

“Osagyefo’s wise and fatherly counsel has been invaluable, shaping many aspects of my personal and political life. This was another profound opportunity to listen to his words of wisdom,” part of Opoku Prempeh’s tweet read.

He also congratulated Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on his 25th anniversary of ascending the Ofori Panin Stool.

“I am grateful to His Royal Majesty for his steadfast support over the years and warmly congratulate him on the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool.”

In the photos, Matthew Opoku Prempeh knelt to greet the Okyehene, demonstrating respect and reverence.

