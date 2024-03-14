Togbe Buapo IV of Mafi Sasekpe; Mama Klebetesi III, Nyornufia of Mafi Sasekpe,2, Togbe Brentuo Asafo IV, Mankralo of Mafi Traditional Area; III, Mamaga Sename III, Paramount Queenmother of Mafi Traditional Area; Togbe Azuma III of Gidikpoe No.2, the Mafi Traditional Council; Togbe Tengey Dzokoto VII (Fiaga of Wego), Togbe Letsa Kulego of Dordikofe, Yao Kulego, Professor S.W.K Adadevoh head of Adadevoh, Beckley, Degadzor family, Azumah, Avornu, Badasu, Hotor, Awusu and Allied families; the Moderator of the E.P.Church of Ghana, Right Reverend Lt. Col.(Rtd) Dr. Bliss Kofi Agbeko; announce the death of their beloved: Napoleon Azumah

Widow: Mrs. Gifty Azumah

Children: Agbeko Kwame Azumah, Sedina Awushie Addo, Sroda Abla Azumah, Semene Mansa Azumah, Aguadze Kobla Azumah and Azali Kofi Azumah.

Daughter and son-in-law: Enyonam Azumah and Daniel Boi Addo

Brothers-In-Law: Emmanuel Odame-Yeboah and Mr. Daniel Odame-Koranteng

Grandchildren: 8

Nieces & Nephews: Philip Azumah & Siblings, Fred Azumah & Siblings, Mighty Azumah & Siblings, Rosina Azumah & Siblings, Juliana Azumah & Siblings, Beatrice Azumah & Siblings, Frank Azumah, Jennifer Wugah, Emma Ameku & Siblings, Esther Azumah, Stella Odani & Siblings, Michael Azumah & Siblings, Gershon Amerworlor & Siblings, Zikpuitor Patience Azumah & Siblings, Bertha Goka, Gladys Agordome, John Azumah & Family, Christiana Azumah & Siblings.