Former world number one Naomi Osaka will return to tennis at the Brisbane International, almost six months after giving birth.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner announced her pregnancy in January and had a daughter Shai in July.

The 26-year-old has not played on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing,” Osaka said.

“I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

The Brisbane tournament begins on December 31 and runs through to January 7, serving as a major event in the run-up to the Australian Open getting underway on January 14.

Osaka won the most recent of her four Grand Slams at the Australian Open in 2021. her second title at Melbourne Park.

In May 2021, after pulling out of the French Open, she revealed she had “suffered long bouts of depression” ever since winning her first major title at the US Open in 2018.

She has previously taken breaks from tennis to prioritise her mental health and spoken openly about the issues she has faced.

Organisers of the Brisbane International also announced Great Britain’s Andy Murray would feature at the tournament, which is returning after a three-year hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer,” said former world number one Murray.

“I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane.”