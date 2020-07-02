A Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, has paid tributes to former Ghana Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie.

According to Alhaji Nasiru, Nana Akufo-Addo is President today due to the relentless efforts of Sir John as he is affectionately called.

“Sir John was a pace setter, mentor and one thing I keep saying is that Nana Addo is a president today because of Sir John because he was actively involved and the story cannot be complete without him,” he eulogized on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

His words follow the demise of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary on Wednesday night after succumbing to complications of the deadly COVID-19.

Alhaji Nasiru stressed he had a personal relationship with the deceased, adding he has learnt a lot which he believes will help in his political career.

“He called me most times after radio or TV shows to reprimand me of comments he thought were not worthy and a lot of us upcoming communicators took inspiration from him,” he said.

Alhaji said he was, however, saddened that there will be no memoirs of Sir John, adding that was something parties must pay attention to so as to leave chunks of political history and experience behind.