Exactly 10 years ago, Asamoah Gyan failed to propel Ghana to the semi finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup staged in South Africa.

After making a huge statement in Germany in 2006, Ghana took their second appearance in World Cup by storm by playing the quart finals for the first time in the history of the country.

After a cracking 90 minutes of football, Ghana held the South American side to a 1:1 score.

Sulley Muntari opened the scoring with a superb long-range effort, although Diego Forlan’s fine second-half free-kick levelled matters to ensure the game went into extra-time.

However, in the last minute of the game, Luiz Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s header from entering the post with his hands.

The former Liverpool forward was sent off in the game which gave Ghana advantage to play in the semifinals for the Mundial for the first time.

A penalty was awarded to Ghana but Asamoah Gyan, who had been Ghana’s standout player throughout the tournament failed to convert the spot kick.

Uruguay then progress to play in the semifinals after eliminating Ghana with penalty shootout.

Video below…