Former Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as ‘NAM 1’, has directed his lawyers to appeal a warrant for his arrest.

The bench warrant, which was issued by the Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, was in connection with his failure to honour a court summon on two occasions to respond to charges against him.

Nana Appiah Mensah, together with two other alleged accomplices, were accused of conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

But in a press release, dated November 5, 2021, Nana Appiah Mensah denied any wrongdoing, and subsequently directed his lawyers ‘to appeal the ruling on the point of the said law (Act 30) to bring finality to the matter’.

According to him, he did not purchase, acquire nor transact any business of any sort in connection with the purchase and acquisition of some three vehicles, of which one has been paid for.

Explaining his involvement with the transaction, Nana Appiah Mensah indicated that his only role in the transaction was that of an arbiter; adding that he only came in ‘as a third party to help resolve some issues concerning the two other vehicles upon the request of the two parties (buyers and sellers)’.

The former Menzgold boss also argued that ‘the process through which the verdict was arrived at is fraught with serious legal infractions, as it did not conform to Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30), which is clear on the process of arrest, charge, accusations etc.

The two other persons who were charged alongside Nana Appiah Mensah, were Gabriel Kwamigah, alias Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, also known as Cana.

Below is the full statement: