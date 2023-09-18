The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has secured temporary accommodation for the fire victims at the CMB market in Accra.

The Klottey–Korle Municipal NADMO Director, Daniel Appiah revealed this in an interview on Citi News.

He added that, they are is assessing the situation at the CMB market in Accra to consider what form of help to offer victims of Sunday’s fire incident.

The fire, which started around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, razed through hundreds of homes and shops, leaving hundreds of residents stranded.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were quickly dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread to several shops before they arrived.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. However, ADO1 Alex Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, stated that several flammable objects were found at the scene of the fire.

By the time the fire was put out, several shops had been completely destroyed. Some of the traders at the market expressed their frustration and disappointment at the incident.

Majority of them said they have lost everything.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, visited the CMB Market Sunday afternoon to assess the damage caused and promise to assist the victims.

This is the second major fire incident at the CMB market in recent years. In 2020, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the market.

