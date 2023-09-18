Former Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is still thinking about the possibility of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of the West African country despite playing for England. He won the Under-17s’ World Cup under Steve Cooper in 2017.

Born in Wandsworth, Hudson-Odoi has also represented the Three Lions from Under-16s through to Under-21s and has earned three England senior caps.

Quizzed about the possibility of playing for the four-time African champions, Hudson-Odoi said it is a good option but he is still thinking through to make the decision.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see,” he told The Telegraph.

“Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in and hopefully, sooner or later we will know,” the winger who spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen added.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton in an interview with talkSPORT hinted that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been trying to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiance to play for the Black Stars.

“The issue is understandable particularly for someone like myself who was born here. I have an Irish mother, and a Ghanaian father and chose to play for Ireland at that particular time.

These are two players (Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah) have represented England at quite a few of the underage teams so it is understandable [but] we have been in contact with them and had a good dialogue but they will make the final decision.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ended his 16-year association with Chelsea, coming through the academy setup to make 126 appearances in the first team to join Nottingham Forest this summer.

Forest paid just £3 million to sign Hudson-Odoi.

