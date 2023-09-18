Callum Hudson-Odoi says it was a very difficult decision for him to leave Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen joined fellow Premier League side, Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.

The deal marked the end of Hudson-Odoi’s 16-year association with Chelsea, coming through the academy setup to make 126 appearances in the first team.

According to Hudson-Odoi, he pushed to leave his boyhood club, aware that his opportunities for game time were likely limited.

“Chelsea has been my home for a very long time and knowing it was time to go was emotional,” he told The Telegraph.

“It was difficult, we had conversations but I thought it was best if I leave. It was a mutual agreement, but I’d say it was more my decision. Forest is the right place for me to excel in my football, and do more than I probably could at Chelsea. I want to be playing as much as possible” he added.

Hudson-Odoi is in contention to make his Forest debut when the East Midlands side hosts Burnley in the Premier League on Monday night.

