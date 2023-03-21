Disc Jockey turned singer, DJ Azonto, is praying for the VGMA to grant him an award to spite his team members.

His claim to fame is kind courtesy his ‘Fa No Fom’ banger, which has earned him multiple awards and a nomination at the 2024 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

But, his team does not seem to be too impressed with him and is doubting his chances of clenching victory.

According to him, his team members mocked him when he disclosed his intention to file for the Best Songwriter.

That notwithstanding, he tried his luck, not only in that category, but five others.

“I filed for Artiste of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Best Songwriter, Hiplife Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Afropop Song,” he said in an interview.

Out of the six, he was nominated for only Best New Artiste of the Year alongside Lasmid, DJay, Jay Bahd, Malcolm Nuna, Chief One and Awura Abena.