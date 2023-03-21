Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has recently revealed that he would prioritise good character over physical appearance in a woman, when choosing a partner.

The actor, who has had his fair share of relationship drama in the past, spoke candidly about his past mistakes in relationships and how he has learned from them.

He explained that he used to be drawn to women based on their physical attributes, but now he understands that inner beauty and good character are more important for a lasting relationship.

Funny Face, who has been involved in serious marital issues in the past, advised those interested in marriage not to neglect critical elements that make marriages work, such as communication, love, and understanding.

For many who watched the interview, the comedian’s new perspective on relationships was a refreshing change in a society that often places emphasis on physical appearance rather than inner qualities.



Funny Face’s interview sparked discussions and generated some praises on social media, with many applauding him for his new-found wisdom and maturity in relationships.