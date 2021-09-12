Annie Idibia took to Instagram to share a number of quotes.

This comes one week after the actress called out her husband, Tuface Idibia, and his family on social media and some of his family members hit back at her.

One of the quotes reads: “Even my mistake will speak grace for me soon.”

She added in another: “I see a certain life for myself & I won’t stop until I get it.”

She also wrote: “Never let anyone recruit you into hating someone who has never worked you.”

