Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has recounted the ugly experience of the many scandals around her family in the past few years.

She said the scandals took a toll on her personally, adding that she was emotionally abused and ridiculed.

DAILY POST recalls that Annie has been the center of her husband, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba’s cheating scandals and alleged affair with one of his ex-baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie had often taken to social media to rant about her dysfunctional marriage because of her husband’s alleged infidelity and his family allegedly not being supportive of the actress.

But speaking on the second season of the Young, Famous & African reality show, Annie said the scandals around her gained prominence because people always want to hear bad news about her and her husband.

She said, “people want to believe the bad story, they want to believe the worst. They think it’s Annie they are bashing, they think it’s Innocent.

“They come and they tell me, ‘you are a disgrace to women.’ People…People are heartless.”

READ ALSO: