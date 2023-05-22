Ghanaian actor Augustine Abbey, known as Idikoko, has recently shared some bizarre experiences he had while working as an online commercial driver.

During an interview on the “Stripped by Sika Osei” show, Idikoko recounted an incident when he couldn’t find a passenger who had requested a ride and, while trying to move away from a dark area, the back door of his car suddenly opened.

He described the shocking sight of a bare-chested midget in boxer shorts entering his car, who then questioned him about the AC being off.

Idikoko recalled the encounter, saying, “What is wrong with you driver, why won’t you put on the AC, I requested a ride, and you are just parked here without the AC?”

In another unsettling incident, Idikoko mentioned receiving a request to go to Spintex and encountering a lady with an unusually large tongue.

After dropping off a passenger in the Ashale-Botwe area, he received another request to a secluded location.

Planning to cancel the trip after the mandatory waiting time, he found himself startled as the door opened within those five minutes, and a lady in a tracksuit with a very big tongue got into his car. Reflecting on the experience, Idikoko expressed his fear, stating, “I was very scared.”

These encounters left Idikoko bewildered as he struggled to comprehend how such unusual individuals were able to request rides.

