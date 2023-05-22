Days after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced a 10% reduction in transport fares, some commercial drivers at Circle in Accra are refusing to implement the directive.

According to these drivers, the recent reduction in fuel prices cannot be enough reason for the reduction in fares by 10%.

They argue that, there are several other factors when it comes to running the transport business, and until prices of spare parts and lubricants are reduced, they will not be in a position to reduce the fares.

Speaking to JoyNews, the drivers urged their leaders to reconsider the new directive.

“It is true that they have reduced the fare, but the problem we are facing is that our executives are finding it difficult to give us the prices so we are waiting for them,” one driver said.

Another added that, “we are never told when a reduction is about to take place. It was on radio that I heard of the 10% reduction.

“This reduction was not accepted by us. Our leaders did not have a sit-down with government to deliberate on this latest reduction. We didn’t see that happening this time,” another driver noted.

Meanwhile, some passengers say they are being cheated by the drivers since a hike in fuel price always results in fare increment, hence a reduction should result in a cut back.

“As far as fuel prices go down, the drivers are supposed to reduce the transport fares so that passengers can enjoy the benefit. The drivers are not being fair to the passengers,” one woman stressed.

Another male passenger added that, “I think the drivers are just interested in making profit because if fuel price has been reduced then they should also try as much as possible to reduce the fare but that is not what we are seeing here.”

Background

Transport fares were reduced by 10 percent effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023, following the recent downward trend of petroleum prices.

Road Transport Operators announced reduction in a release jointly signed by Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary of Ghana Road Transport Coordination Council, and Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The new fares were to apply to shared taxis, intra-city buses, popularly called tro-tro, intercity (long distance) buses, and haulage vehicles.

The release stated that the reduction was in line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, and was a response to the observed reductions in the prices of petroleum products over the period.

It urged all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post them at their loading terminals.

