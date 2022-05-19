Veteran musician and actor, Tuface Idibia has created a permanent memory of his children on his body.

Tuface has tattooed the names of his seven children on his arm, a process he captured on live video.

The ‘Amaka’ crooner has shown how much he adores and cares about every single one of his kids as he tattoos each of their names on his arm.

He inked their names one after the other on his arm to express equal love for his children he bore with three women.

This comes after he pledged to be a better father to his children.

Watch the video below: