Popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has officially released his most anticipated music video, the ‘Kwaku The Traveller.’

The young musician has once again wowed his fans with the video after topping many streaming platforms across the world with the banger.

Minutes after the official video was released on YouTube, it garnered over 10 thousand views as fans are impressed with its creativity.

10k views in 30 mins keep watching #KwakuTheTraveller — Dr. Sneaker Nyame🇳🇬🇬🇭 (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) May 19, 2022

Check out some reactions below :

The visuals be dope but the concept was off not worth the hype #kwakuTheTraveller — Manuel Kofi Jazzy (@JazzyKofi) May 19, 2022

From Sarkodie's "illuminati" video to shatta wale's "Gringo" and now it's black sherif's "#kwakuTheTraveller" video 👏👏 — WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) May 19, 2022

And who said this was the end of black sherif? #kwakuTheTraveller — MaLiK🫶🏻 (@ayamcocaine) May 19, 2022

I told you guys #kwakuTheTraveller video be massive right? — Dr. Sneaker Nyame🇳🇬🇬🇭 (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) May 19, 2022

Black Sherif always Do Things Beyond Expectations #kwakuTheTraveller — Rex🌐👑 (@RexfordKingsley) May 19, 2022

OMG 😳. Hitting a Million soon.. 😳

Just right now 🤯. KTT

Big ups @Davidnicolsey 👏👏👏👏#kwakuTheTraveller visual is out on YouTube pic.twitter.com/BZsuWlb5DV — 🥀AMG Dennis Haatso 🥀🗨️ (@denis_mensah1) May 19, 2022

Black sherif #kwakuTheTraveller music video is a top notch.Grammys straight👍10/10 — Young Smile😊 (@YoungSmile_7) May 19, 2022