The founder of think tank, Danquah Institute (DI), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described the government’s One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative as the “biggest” rollout of factories in the history of Ghana.

The 1D1F initiative is a key component of the industrial transformation agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, could not even achieved a quarter of the feat chalked by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

In a tweet on Thursday, 19 May 2022, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin said: “This is the biggest rollout of factories in the history of Ghana and the Gold Coast”.

“Not even Nkrumah achieved a quarter of this in his nine years from Independence. Even better, all financed through credit from [the] government but privately owned.”

