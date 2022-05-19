Law enforcement agents in Nigeria are trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

Police officers and the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials have been caught in videos extorting monies from motorists.

A video showed a LASTMA official falling off a moving truck and landing on his back after failing to get a bribe as the driver refused to stop the vehicle.

A traffic police officer was also recorded pleading and calling on “Jesus” after allegedly entering the car of a drifter who did not commit any offense.

One policeman was seen struggling with a driver over his keys as he called out to his colleagues for help.

The most recent is a police woman who was seen on tape crying for help as a driver she arrested drove her to an unknown destination.

Below are videos of police officers caught in the act.

